ONLINE: Social Media Breakfast Madison

press release: We are thrilled to feature Pete Souza as our April Social Media Breakfast Madison speaker.

Pete Souza is a Madison-based best-selling author, speaker and freelance photographer as well as professor emeritus of visual communication at Ohio University. Souza was the chief official White House photographer and the director of the White House photo office for all eight years of the Obama administration and worked as White House photographer for President Ronald Regan.

His books and 2020 documentary, The Way I See It, give an unprecedented look behind the scenes of two of these iconic Presidents.

Pete will take us behind the camera to learn about his work, his subjects and his story, as well as the role social media played as he helped write the first draft of history.

Please note: This event will not be livestreamed on our Facebook page or available to view at a later time. If you would like to join us, you must RSVP and tune in live via Zoom at 8am on April 21st.