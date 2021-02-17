ONLINE: Social Media Breakfast Madison

press release: A big or small crisis can happen at any time and result in damage to reputation, disruption of operations and loss of revenue. Brian Lee, president of Revelation PR, Advertising & Social Media, will explain how to prepare a crisis communications plan, complete with scenarios, audiences, strategies, actions and talking points. He’ll also give examples of how brands responded to various crises, what they did well and what they could have done better.

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

How to prepare for crises.

What to do when a crisis occurs.

The roles of the marketing and creative departments.

How to avoid common mistakes.

SPEAKER BIO:

Brian Lee, APR, is the president of Revelation PR, Advertising & Social Media. He is a social media instructor at Madison College and a digital marketing specialist for the State of Wisconsin’s Center for Business Intelligence. Brian earned his Accreditation in Public Relations (APR) in 2011 and a certificate in reputation management in 2017. A native of Madison, Brian graduated from UW-Madison with a degree in journalism and major in strategic communications. He is currently in the MBA program at Sam Houston State University.