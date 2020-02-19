Social Media Breakfast Madison
"Navigating the Intersection of Digital Marketing & Social Justice," panel discussion & networking, 7:30 am, 2/19.
press release: Your organization wants to help a local social justice movement, but they don’t know where to start. How do you speak to diverse communities online? Join us and learn how to make your support inclusive, representative, and authentic. We will have three major agencies that provide services to underrepresented communities to discuss the cheers and areas to grow.
Takeaways:
- Cultural competency dos and don’ts when it comes to helping communities of color and marginalized communities in a social media setting
- Understand specific challenges these movements are facing with respects to outreach
- Ideas for engaging your employees in social justice by making it fun
- How to engage with social justice agencies in a way that is beneficial to them
- Best practices for having authentic representation in social media
- Real-life examples of when the media gets it wrong when addressing or highlighting an agency that focuses on communities of color.
Info
Careers & Business