Social Media Breakfast Madison

For more than 20 years now, ranking at the top of Google's unpaid search results has been as desirable and lucrative as it's been difficult and complicated.

Something about the shadowy field of Search Engine Optimization (SEO) itself seems to attract grifters and charlatans aplenty, who are always playing cat and mouse with the algorithm, contrary to what Google wants people to do with their websites.

And yet, even honest practitioners admit that the practice of optimizing for organic search is rife with uncertainty and setbacks. Chief among the SEO challenges can be the sheer amount of time it takes, whether to write original content or do outreach for backlinks.

Enter artificial intelligence.

A.I. and the automation it makes possible has changed the labor-intensive SEO game fundamentally for the first time in decades.

Learn what’s changed and how you can take advantage from local agency owner Eagan Heath, whose site getfoundmadison.com has ranked at the top of Madison SEO companies for over 7 years.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

How Google determines organic search rankings.

How SEO experts improve organic search performance .

How A.I. has changed the field of Search Engine Optimization.

How you can use A.I. to improve your SEO results.

How search is changing and how you can stay ahead of the curve.

ABOUT OUR SPEAKER: Eagan Heath

Eagan Heath is a digital marketing agency owner, speaker, and trainer.

He helps clients and students grow company revenue by driving online traffic, leads, and sales.

Since 2016, he’s:

started the local digital marketing agency Get Found Madison

purchased, run, and sold the pet painting business Splendid Beast

created the training course and workshop series My Digital Marketing Mastery

launched an ecommerce agency called Caravan Digital.

These days he primarily leads his team and hosts the What’s Working in Ecommerce YouTube show and podcast.

