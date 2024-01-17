Social Media Breakfast Madison

media release: Over the last three years, short form video has completely changed the way people learn, search and buy.

TikTok has over 30 Million Daily users, YouTube shorts have over 50 Billion daily views, and Google reports almost 40% of Gen Z and millennials now use TikTok as their preferred search engine.

Join us as we dive into the art of creating compelling and impactful short form videos that resonate with your target audience. Explore the power of storytelling, visual aesthetics, and concise messaging in delivering your brand’s value proposition effectively. From crafting attention-grabbing intros to driving powerful call-to-action endings, we’ll uncover the secrets to producing engaging videos that leave a lasting impression. Discover how short form videos can be strategically integrated into your marketing funnels to educate your prospects, nurture leads, and drive conversions.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

1. Understand the transformative influence of short form videos on the way people learn, search, and make purchasing decisions.

2. Discover techniques for delivering concise messaging that resonates with your target audience and leaves a lasting impression.

3. Learn effective strategies for driving powerful call-to-action endings that prompt your audience to take desired actions, whether it’s subscribing, visiting your website, or making a purchase.

4. Learn how to tailor video content to meet the specific needs of each stage in the buyer’s journey.

5. Learn how to establish a strong brand identity and build brand loyalty through engaging and impactful video content.

ABOUT OUR SPEAKER: Ema Roloff is one of LinkedIn’s Top Voices in Sales, Social Selling, and Digital Transformation.

Along with the team at Roloff Consulting she helps companies set and execute their Digital Sales strategy. As the host of the series Leading Change, she has conducted over 300 expert interviews in the space of Digital Transformation and Innovation.

Ema has been recognized as a RISE 35 under 35 Award Winner, named in Lightico’s Insurance Innovators Top 100, and an Industry Influencer Honoree by InsurTech Hartford.

7:30 – 8:00AM – check-in, coffee, and networking

8:00 – 9:15AM – presentation followed by Q&A

If you aren’t able to join us in person, our sponsor, Live Well Video will be LIVE STREAMING this event on our Social Media Breakfast Madison Facebook page and on LinkedIn beginning at 8:00am.

LOCATION: In-person and virtual options available!

In Person at Dream Bank- 821 E Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53703

Virtual – LIVE on the Social Media Breakfast Facebook Page and on LinkedIn

SPONSORS: DreamBank, Salvatore’s Tomato Pies, Melissa Carlson Creative, Alex Killian Productions, Live Well Video, Suttle-Straus, Talent CPA

NONPROFIT SPOTLIGHT: Monroe Street Arts Center

Monroe Street Arts Center is a community school of the arts located in the dynamic Dudgeon-Monroe neighborhood in Madison.Monroe Street Arts Center logo

Since 1997, Monroe Street Arts Center has been making the arts come alive for many families in our community. By providing high-quality private and group instruction to all ages, MSAC is keeping the door open for a lifetime of creative expression and appreciation of the arts. MSAC is a welcoming, inclusive environment where they come together to learn, make, and share music and art. The organization cultivates a team of caring instructors who are first-rate artists and musicians and create outlets for artistic expression through recitals, exhibits, and outreach opportunities.

MSAC is hosting their annual “Arty Party” fundraiser on April 19th to raise funds for their scholarships and financial aid. They are looking for volunteers, sponsors, in-kind donations for a silent auction. All are welcome to attend.

Connect with Monroe Street Arts Center on their website or follow their socials on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.