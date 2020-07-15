ONLINE: Social Media Breakfast Madison

press release: So many of us are addicted, or should we say in the habit of, scrolling through our social media feeds throughout the day. But why? For a lot if us it is a way to connect to other people, and also to feel inspired. That easy tip for making perfect bacon? Noted! You went to yoga class again?! Okay, I'm definitely going today.

But social media can take us beyond just an armchair connection. In fact, for Otehlia Cassidy of Madison Eats Food Tours it has created real connections and helped her business grow *(we're not talking love connections here, but anything is possible...:). Through Instagram stories as well as other social media avenues, Otehlia has forged connections in real life with other businesses, with potential clients and members of the community in Madison and further afield. These connections have driven business in some very unexpected ways.

In this session Otehlia will share with you some of her tips and tricks for building business through social media engagement. Come with your phone charged and clean lens for some hands on learning! How do you leverage the power of Instagram stories for your business or community?

KEY TAKEAWAYS

- How social media can be used to make real community connections and drive business

- Why this is important?

- Focus on Instagram / IG stories and feed - what to do, what not to do

- What works, what doesn't

- Not being perfect is okay!

SPEAKER BIO

Otehlia founded Madison Eats Food Tours in 2012, after spending years trying to create her ideal job combining her passion for local food, teaching, dancing, and sustainable development.

What emerged is a business connecting people with Madison’s rich local food scene through exceptional food tours and events. She also leads culinary vacations to Cuba and Mexico.

TIME:

8:00 - 9:00 a.m. Presentation, followed by Q&A

NONPROFIT SPOTLIGHT GUEST: Badger Prairie Needs Network

LOCATION: Virtual - Facebook Live

Nick Palkowski from Live Action Production will be LIVE STREAMING this event on our Social Media Breakfast Madison Facebook page