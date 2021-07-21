ONLINE: Social Media Breakfast Madison

https://www.facebook.com/smbmad

press release: "Creating Pro-Style Videos on a Budget."

Many of us want to create more polished, strategic marketing videos to help grow business. But, how? It’s easier than you might think and it doesn’t have to be overwhelming or expensive.

Faith wants to help you master the basics & become your own in-house video ‘pro’ to build your business with video.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Learn tips to better Prep, Produce and Post:

Planning your best content for video.

Getting better video quality using what you have.

Filming efficiently and rocking your on-camera confidence.

Repurposing videos for different social platforms.

Using your videos as long-term marketing assets.

SPEAKER BIO: Faith Dey is the founder of Live Well Video, whose mission is to help to make video production easier for everyone. Her passion for video started while working in front of the camera for ESPN TV and Demand Media productions, then continued on to DVDs and online content, supporting local and national brands. Using her experience in sales and marketing, Faith produces videos for businesses in various industries for their websites, social media, YouTube and event promotions. You’ll catch her mainly on LinkedIn, with Instagram as a close second.