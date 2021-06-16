ONLINE: Social Media Breakfast Madison

https://www.facebook.com/smbmad

press release: When it comes to implementing a long-term strategy, inbound marketing is an investment that will help you increase brand awareness, preference, and ultimately, revenue.

Inbound marketing is a strategy that utilizes many forms of pull marketing—content marketing, blogs, events, search engine optimization (SEO), social media, and more—to create brand awareness and attract new business. Whereas outbound marketing seeks out customers, inbound marketing focuses on visibility, so potential buyers come to you.

We are honored to have our long-time SMBMad friend, internationally recognized speaker, and award-winning UW instructor share his insights on the value (and power) of inbound marketing.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Providing what people (and prospective customers) are looking for from people and businesses they work with

How to use content to help others find you

How to know what help and information your customers are looking for

How to prequalify potential clients and customers to find your best fits and best leads

How to "create once, share many" times for web, social media and email channels

SPEAKER BIO:

Don Stanley is an internationally recognized digital marketing and sales coach, speaker and university educator.

As the co-founder of Wisconsin-based 3RhinoMedia, he has personally guided a wide array of clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies, professional athletes, start-ups, non-profit organizations and solopreneurs. During his 20+ years in business and in higher education, he has worked with hundreds of businesses and thousands of students at all academic levels.

Don is often asked to share his perspectives on digital media and he has been featured on some of the top business blogs in the world including the Content Marketing Institute and Mark Schaefer’s BusinessesGrow.com. He also has been featured on Marketplace Radio, This American Life, ABC News, CBS News, NBC News and he is a regular guest on Wisconsin Public Radio.

In addition to his work at 3RhinoMedia, Don is an award-winning faculty member at the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he teaches courses on social media and digital marketing.

One fun fact about Don is he worked with wild wolves, was a dog trainer and this work lead him to have his interest in marketing and sales.