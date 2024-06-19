Social Media Breakfast Madison

media release: You’ve done the groundwork and the research. You know your target audience and core values, you have your messaging down and your strategy is locked in. The only thing missing is…making it pretty? Unfortunately, you’re not a designer.

In “The Art of Branding: Cohesive Designs for Consistent Messaging,” marketing director, graphic designer and branding expert Shauna Thayer will dive into the creative process behind creating a compelling brand identity using Canva. She’ll walk us through the steps needed to harness the power of design and communicate your brand effectively by creating marketing materials and social posts that align with and reflect your core values. By mastering the art of branding, you’ll create visually appealing brand assets, cultivate a strong connection with your audience, and add clarity and consistency to your marketing efforts across all channels.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Universal design elements every brand needs: logo, color palette, fonts, shapes/elements, and imagery.

How to create visuals that reinforce your brand identity.

Strategies for maintaining brand consistency across all touchpoints.

FREE RESOURCE: Receive a Step-by-Step Guide to Setting Up Your Canva Brand Kit including a downloadable Brand Kit template.

OUR SPEAKER

Shauna Thayer – Shauna Thayer is a marketing strategist and designer with a unique set of skills acquired over her 18-year career in business-to-business, nonprofit, and consumer product marketing communications. Her approach integrates strategy, storytelling, and impactful design to connect purpose-driven messages with the right audiences. She places a strong emphasis on the unifying power of stories in both life and business.

In 2023, Shauna left her corporate job to launch her own marketing company, Bloom Creative. She helps her clients connect with their audiences through aligned content and practical design.

Outside of work, Shauna spends her time with her husband and two boys. She loves to travel, spend time outdoors, and can be found at the baseball diamond watching youth baseball this summer.

7:30 – 8:00AM – check-in, coffee, and networking

8:00 – 9:15AM – presentation followed by Q&A

If you aren’t able to join us in person, our sponsor, Live Well Video will be LIVE STREAMING this event on our Social Media Breakfast Madison Facebook page and on LinkedIn beginning at 8:00am.

LOCATION: In-person and virtual options available!

In Person at Dream Bank- 821 E Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53703

Virtual – LIVE on the Social Media Breakfast Facebook Page and on LinkedIn

NONPROFIT SPOTLIGHT: Progress Center for Black Women

The Progress Center for Black Women provides resources, education, and a beautiful coworking space that inspires feelings of belonging, self worth, community and empowerment. The organization was founded by Sabrina Madison, known to many by her handle “Heymiss Progress,” who set out into the entrepreneurial world with one goal in mind: To uplift and help black women.

Since opening in the fall of 2018 they have served over 6000 Black women and families. From helping women achieve their career goals to buying their first home — the org has become an essential part of our community members’ progress. They want the larger community to know that we embrace bell hook’s body of work around restoring Black people and ground their work in a love ethic.

Their most pressing goal is to increase our monthly supporters to help us continue delivering the kind of programming that allows Black women to improve their economic mobility. www.centerforblackwomen.org/donate

Connect with them on their website, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and LinkedIn. You can also sign up for their weekly newsletter, EntrepreNEWS, to help you get more info to support your goals!