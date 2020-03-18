Social Media Breakfast Madison

"Building A Brand From Scratch – A Case Study," panel discussion & networking, 7:30 am, 3/18, DreamBank. Free.

press release: In May of 2018 Forward Madison FC, Madison’s first professional soccer team, was launched. By the end of the 2019 season, the club led their league in every business metrics. From attracting an average of 4,300 Madisonians to each home game at Breese Stevens Field to selling merchandise to all 50 states and 9 countries, Forward Madison became a frenzy in a short time.

Join members of the Forward Madison FC digital team, Kuba and Jason, as they share their real story of how they built a brand from scratch. They’ll share the techniques used to generate fan interests and engagement to create one of the most engaged social media audiences in the Madison area.

KEY TAKEAWAYS