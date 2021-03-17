ONLINE: Social Media Breakfast Madison

press release: TikTok has over 800 million active users worldwide. But with all the dance trends and shenanigans, is it a platform brands should explore?

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has spent much of the last year testing ways to make the platform work to engage with a younger audience. Learn how they have built a following of 60K, gone viral and learned a lot of what works (and doesn’t) along the way.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Why TikTok makes sense for brands (even boring ones like government!).

The difference between TikTok and Instagram Reels.

Who is the TikTok audience?

Top tips for creating engaging videos for TikTok.

SPEAKER BIO:

Katie Grant is the Digital Communications Section Chief for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. As a leader of the department’s Office of Communications, Katie oversees strategy and content creation for all of the department’s social media along with managing the video and web teams. She is also the host and executive producer of the department’s Wild Wisconsin – Off The Record Podcast. Katie has worked in social media in various industries and is fascinated by how digital storytelling is always evolving and making the world a smaller place.