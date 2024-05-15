Social Media Breakfast Madison

media release: Marketing is a labor of love but the daily hustle of keeping all the balls in the air can be exhausting. Do you ever get to the end of the day knowing you were busy but not quite sure what you actually accomplished? Or you’re so drained that you can’t possibly do anything after you leave work?

As a former Marketing Operations Director turned Time Management Coach, Jenna Piche has been in your shoes. Join her as she dissects the five common mistakes that plague marketers, draining our time and energy. These things not only prevent us from doing our best work – they also keep us grinding away longer than necessary, sacrificing our most important relationships, our health, and our hobbies.

You can take control of your to-do list and jump off that hamster wheel, all while reclaiming your time and your sense of purpose. Join Jenna as she outlines the practical and tactical strategies you can implement immediately to improve your schedule, your job satisfaction, and your life.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Unlock the secret to feeling more accomplished without your to-do list

Discover how task switching is robbing your valuable time and energy and how you can avoid it

Master the art of setting boundaries to boost your productivity and prioritize life outside of work

Learn how to filter meetings effectively and negotiate your way out of unnecessary ones

Receive a proven template for crafting a weekly plan to help you stop dropping balls and create more personal fulfillment.

OUR SPEAKER

Jenna Piche is a time management expert and Full Focus Certified Pro who teaches business owners and growth-minded professionals how to prioritize high leverage work, get shit done and intentionally grow their businesses and careers without sacrificing their health or their most important relationships. She helps her clients get clarity on their BIG goals, make meaningful progress in less time and repurpose what they save to align their schedule with their values.

Sharing her experience as a Functional Diagnostic Nutrition Practitioner and a Corporate Marketing Executive, her audiences enjoy the practical tips she shares on leveraging systems, creating healthy habits, and automating success. She has keynoted for the Wisconsin Women in Lodging and has trained for organizations like American Family Insurance, Realty Executives,The Business Accelerator, Isagenix, and The Catalyst Mentorship. When she’s not helping entrepreneurs reclaim their time, she enjoys a game of Euchre on the deck with a full-bodied dry red and hiking with her husband, two sons and chocolate lab in Southern Wisconsin.

TIME:

7:30 – 8:00AM – check-in, coffee, and networking

8:00 – 9:15AM – presentation followed by Q&A

If you aren’t able to join us in person, our sponsor, Live Well Video will be LIVE STREAMING this event on our Social Media Breakfast Madison Facebook page and on LinkedIn beginning at 8:00am.

LOCATION: In-person and virtual options available!

In Person at Dream Bank- 821 E Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53703

Virtual – LIVE on the Social Media Breakfast Facebook Page and on LinkedIn

SPONSORS: DreamBank, Melissa Carlson Creative, Live Well Video, Suttle-Straus, Talent CPA

NONPROFIT SPOTLIGHT: National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Dane County

NAMI Dane County is a non-profit organization that provides all of our support and education at no-cost to participants. We host Support Groups both in person and virtually, Education Classes to help educate individuals and families about mental illness, Crisis InterventionNAMI Logo Training for law enforcement and First Responders to better prepare them to handle mental health crises in the community, and we advocate for legislative priorities that impact those living with a mental illness and their families. And above all, our goal is to build public awareness in order to break the stigma around mental illness and ensure that everyone knows that they are not alone and there is help and hope available to them.

Did you know…?

NAMI Dane County is the founding chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of people affected by mental illness. They provide education, support, and advocacy for people affected by mental illness in Dane County.

Watch for information in August when NAMI Dane County kicks off their NAMIWalks season. This is a great opportunity to put together a team and participate in their event on October 5.

Connect with NAMI on their website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn