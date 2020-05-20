ONLINE: Social Media Breakfast Madison

press release: Tune in at 8 a.m. on Social Media Breakfast’s Facebook page for this live virtual event!

Love Wisconsin tells the stories of Wisconsinites through social media, website and emails. In 2016, they were in the top 5% of Facebook accounts by engagement. Find out more about their storytelling format and how to create target audiences and a content model. Take notes on finding storytellers, the interview process, crafting stories and visuals and ethics — then apply them to your own storytelling journey.

Key Takeaways: