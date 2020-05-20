ONLINE: Social Media Breakfast Madison
press release: Tune in at 8 a.m. on Social Media Breakfast’s Facebook page for this live virtual event!
Love Wisconsin tells the stories of Wisconsinites through social media, website and emails. In 2016, they were in the top 5% of Facebook accounts by engagement. Find out more about their storytelling format and how to create target audiences and a content model. Take notes on finding storytellers, the interview process, crafting stories and visuals and ethics — then apply them to your own storytelling journey.
Key Takeaways:
- Before you begin creating stories for social media, think about whose stories you want to tell, why you want to tell them, how you’ll tell them, and how you’ll share them…
- …but don’t be afraid to experiment and make changes along the way based on audience reception & data.
- Use data to guide your experimentation with content types and format, help you determine your optimal content model, and target audiences.
- An editor is essential to producing a well-crafted, engaging story.
- On social media, compelling visuals attract attention, set a tone, and help you tell the story.
- When you tell stories about real people, you have ethical obligations to represent them fairly and honestly.
