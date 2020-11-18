ONLINE: Social Media Breakfast Madison

press release: The emergence of virtual events and digital interactions have created a whole new class of donors that we need to a engage with a specific fundraising plan.

Engaging this digital donor and consumer will require intentional messaging; campaigns around sustained giving and storytelling.

What part will they play in your overall strategy? How will the virtual donor change your fundraising? How you raise funds?

Learn more about this virtual digital donor, the different platforms they utilize, what is needed to communicate, engage and retain.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Who is this virtual digital donor?

Which channels are they are using to engage?

Where do they fit in your fundraising plan?

How to engage and retain them?

Marketing strategies for virtual donors.

High-level steps to create a successful outreach campaign.

SPEAKER BIO:

Lisa Krueger is currently the Director of Philanthropic solutions for iDonate. In addition to being a CFRE, she is president and founder of MartisONE, a consulting firm that focuses on streamlining and growing organizations fundraising by utilizing digital technology, trusted best practices in fund development and the latest fundraising strategies.

She understands first-hand the demands on organizations having served as Chief Development Officer, a Nonprofit CEO, and a Marketing & Communications Director in the Nonprofit & Technology sectors. Lisa believes “small changes can make the biggest impact.” What will your small change be?