ONLINE: Social Media Breakfast Madison

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/picture-perfect-panel-photography-social-media-tickets-117280670643

press release: Having great photos for social is a common pain point among most brands, especially small businesses with small budget. But it doesn’t have to be! In this panel discussion, we’ll discuss how to take and use photos better and more efficiently — as well as when it’s time to bring in a pro to help. Additionally, we’ll take a deep dive into the legal side of photo sharing on social media and what you need to look out for, so you’re always covered.

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

How to use your phone to take quality photos for social.

When to hire a photographer and what you need to know.

Understanding the legal aspects of posting photos on your brand’s social channels.

OUR PANELISTS:

AJ Greisen + Addie Peck | A&J Photography

A&J Photography is AJ Greisen and Adeline Jane Peck, a husband and wife photography duo with 10+ years of documentary wedding photography experience. They’re proud to serve their wide-range of clients through portrait, event, and architectural photography.

Maison Engel | Maison Meredith Photography

Maison Engel is the co-owner and lead photographer at Maison Meredith Photography. She works with her husband Caleb, and together they have owned their business for eight years. They primarily photograph weddings, and love the opportunity they get to support their clients in their journey towards marriage.

Steph Shanks | Steph Shanks Photography

Steph Shanks has been an artist her whole life, having the privilege of being a photographer and owning her own business since 2012. Her specialty is providing a customized photography experience and creating one of a kind portraits and prints that stand the test of time. Steph maintains an active role in the photography community and is a member of the Professional Photographers of America. She regularly speaks on topics that help small businesses create a lasting visual impression, such as phone photography, videography and branding.

Erin Ogden | Ogden Glazer + Shaefer

Erin R. Ogden is a trademark and copyright nerd who works with a beer geek, skydiving nut and an outdoor fan at Ogden Glazer + Schaefer. Together, they love helping businesses grow. Whether helping clients directly or working with other attorneys to help their clients, she helps identify, protect, and monetize intellectual property while looking at the business holistically. She’s a known extrovert married to an introvert. Drop her a line or connect on social media. We’ll nerd out together!