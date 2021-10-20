ONLINE: Social Media Breakfast Madison

https://www.facebook.com/smbmad

press release: The 4 Elements of Great Storytelling

Marketers have long assumed that great stories help build relationships with consumers, but until recently we haven’t known why or how. At this event, Joe Lazauskas—best-selling author of The Storytelling Edge—will reveal the cutting edge neuroscience of storytelling, and the four elements of stories that make our brains want to buy. Learn about the storytelling techniques that spike empathy, attention and purchase consideration in our brains via case studies from the best brand storytellers on earth.

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

Why great stories drive greater purchase consideration.

The 4 elements of stories that make our brains light up: Relatability, Novelty, Fluency and Tension.

Techniques for measuring and optimizing the effectiveness of your content.

ABOUT OUR SPEAKER:

Joe Lazauskas is the head of marketing for Contently and co-author of a best-selling book, The Storytelling Edge: How to Transform Your Business, Stop Screaming Into the Void, and Make People Love You. A technology and marketing journalist, Joe is a regular contributor to Fast Company and has written for AdWeek, Digiday, and The Observer, amongst other publications.