Socialist Revolution Fall Kickoff: Perspectives for World Revolution

press release: Capitalism is in decay and the working class is paying the price. Crisis, repression, opresion and reaction is all what is available from the capitalist class and its institutions. No matter what aspect of human existence you examine, Capitalism is a dead end to humanity. Inflation, full attack to women rights and working rights , poverty-wages and imperialism is the only answer to their own moral, political and economical system's bankrupt. This is why we need to fight for a new kind of society, won by mass militancy and struggle for a better world. Join us to discuss the perspective for Socialism in our lIfetime in the United States and around the World and why we think this is the task of our time.