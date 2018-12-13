Society of Professional Journalists-Madison Holiday Party

press release: The Madison chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists will hold its annual holiday party and raffle Thursday, Dec. 13, from 7-10 p.m.

All area journalists and journalism supporters are encouraged to attend the free event, held at the Argus Bar, 123 E. Main St.

Please consider donating a raffle prize and bringing a dish to pass. Contact SPJ members Breann Schossow and Briana Reilly at spjmadisononline@gmail.com for details on donating.

The annual holiday party and raffle continues the tradition of SPJ Madison and local journalists raising money to advance journalism. In the past, the raffle has generated donations to the Tom Mulhern Scholarship for Sports Journalism at UW-Madison, Simpson Street Free Press, UW-Madison’s two student newspapers, and the Elliott Maraniss and David Maraniss Scholarship at UW-Madison.

Beneficiaries of the raffle’s proceeds will be announced later in October.