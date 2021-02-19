ONLINE: Sockrates Sock Puppet Carnival of Morals and Logic

× Expand A performer in the Sockrates Sock Puppet Carnival of Morals and Logic production "Waiting for Spinal Wind."

media release: Waiting for Spinal Wind: Songs and stories from five decades of Guest/Levy/McKean/O’Hara/ Shearer collaboration

Video premiere and watch party: Friday, February 19, 8 p.m.

Madison, Wis.— Sockrates Sock Puppet Carnival of Morals and Logic presents a locally sourced Valentine’s mixtape, with Cupid’s arrow taking direct aim at the hearts of fans of the Christopher Guest canon. Two dozen musicians and actors with Madison ties have joined forces at a distance to present a virtual variety show featuring music and vignettes from the beloved mockumentary films This is Spinal Tap, Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show, and A Mighty Wind. Bonus tracks include a shout-out to Schitt’s Creek and an early pre-Tap collaboration, taking the viewer on a musical tour spanning five decades, from the late 1970s through the 2010s.

The Video premiere and watch party airs on Friday, February 19, 8 p.m. on Facebook. Page link: https://www.facebook.com/ SockratesPuppets/. A direct link to the video premiere will be posted on this page the week of the event.

It only took a year-long global pandemic and a major caesura in the live performance sector to bring this multitalented lineup together on a bill. Contributing artists represent a panoply of bands in the Madison music scene, including Yid Vicious, Disaster Passport, V05, Madison Opera, Hirt Alpert, The Gomers, The Drain, Furious Bongos, Steely Dane, Über Alice, Loving Cup, and many more:

Amateur Mixtape: Hayseed Rick and Bad Sister Heidi, Andrew Rohn, Andy Moore, Catherine Capellaro, Dani Luckett, Dave Adler, Darth Presley, Geoff Brady, James Bohn, Jonathan Zarov, Kia Karlen, Matthew Sanborn, Nature’s Colors: Jeff Burkhart and Eva Shiffrin, Robin Kurzer, Scott Gendel, Sockrates Sock Puppet Carnival of Morals and Logic, The Viper and His Famous Orchestra: Ryan Jerving, Riley Broach, Rob Henn and John Peacock, The Disposable Art Ensemble: David Bohn, James Bohn, Geoff Brady and David Spies

The watch party is free and available to the public. A virtual tip jar will be set up for donations to Madison Children’s Museum, to help nurture Madison’s next generation of mirth-makers.

Sock puppets appear courtesy of SPAG, the Sock Puppet Actors Guild, and Seamsters Local Union No. 144.