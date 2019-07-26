press release: Welcome Ginger Ale, Sierra Mist, Squirt, Dr. Pepper, and Root Beer! Unlike their name sake, the soda pups are really good for you! These talented dogs will each perform their own tricks and show off their obedience and agility skills. Children may pet the dogs after the show. THIS PROGRAM WILL BE HELD AT UW SPACE PLACE, 2300 S. Park St, right across the parking lot from the library. Free! Fun for All Ages! No registration required.