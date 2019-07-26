Soda Pups

Google Calendar - Soda Pups - 2019-07-26 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Soda Pups - 2019-07-26 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Soda Pups - 2019-07-26 14:00:00 iCalendar - Soda Pups - 2019-07-26 14:00:00

UW Space Place 2300 S. Park St., Suite LL-100, Madison, Wisconsin

press release: Welcome Ginger Ale, Sierra Mist, Squirt, Dr. Pepper, and Root Beer! Unlike their name sake, the soda pups are really good for you! These talented dogs will each perform their own tricks and show off their obedience and agility skills. Children may pet the dogs after the show. THIS PROGRAM WILL BE HELD AT UW SPACE PLACE, 2300 S. Park St, right across the parking lot from the library. Free! Fun for All Ages! No registration required.

Info

UW Space Place 2300 S. Park St., Suite LL-100, Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Kids & Family
608-266-6395
Google Calendar - Soda Pups - 2019-07-26 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Soda Pups - 2019-07-26 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Soda Pups - 2019-07-26 14:00:00 iCalendar - Soda Pups - 2019-07-26 14:00:00