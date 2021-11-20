Sofija Knezevic Quintet

media release: Two shows: 7 & 9 PM, $20/show.

“Recognized as one of jazz's pre-eminent vocalists, young Sofija Knezevic is making her name as one of the most significant singers in jazz today. While her singing is steeped in tradition, her improvisational virtuosity and creativity are breathtaking.” - New York Times

Sofija graduated from University of Music and Performing Arts in Graz, Austria, in the class of Dena De Rose where she studied on a full-tuition scholarship at the age of 16.​

She has won many awards and scholarships including the Marianne Mendt Jazz Award, Tesla Award for the achievements in Music, Thailand International Jazz Voice Competition 2016, Unesco Scholarship for young talents, 3 Golden Mermaid awards, Betty Carter Jazz Ahead program which identifies outstanding emerging jazz artists and composers, American Tracks Music Award, Global Music Award, Independent Music Award nominee, Eurovision Songwriting Contest, Intercontinental Music Awards, Josie Music Awards, Southeastern International Film & Music Festival, Indo Global International Film Festival, European Cinematography Awards, Malta Film Festival, World Music Festival, Solaris Film Festival award winner.

She's been living in New York since 2011, and teaching voice at several schools and music studios.

She is also included in the Jazz Encyclopedia `Serbian jazz, Bre`, and has published two books of her own within the series “Evolution of Voice” - “The Art of Breathing” in 2019, and “The Art of Warming Up” in 2020.

Sofija has written and recorded music for numerous movies, including the documentary about her life, as well as the movie `Love Comes After`, ‘Our guardians/ a little homage’ , and `Balkan Spirit` by Hermann Vaske where she appeared together with Marina Abramovic and Angelina Jolie.

Knezevic has, together with husband Elliot Mason (trombonist) been commissioned to write music for MoMA The Museum of Modern Art in New York, and the Crystal Bridges Museum in Arkansas.

Her writing credits also include music for the Sherman Irby Sextet - A New Christmas Story, the Electro Swing Band JAZZOTRON and various other artists and bands.

Sofija’s debut album “SOFIJAZZ” that features some of her original writing has been nominated and has won 9 international music awards.

​Sofija has worked with many great jazz artists such as David Murray, Jason Moran, Sheila Jordan, Jay Clayton, Terence Blanchard, Wynton Marsalis, Sherman Irby, Tim Hagans, Eli Degibri, James Moody, Elliot Mason, Joao Bosco, Joey Alexander, Christian McBride among others.

www.sofijazz.com/music