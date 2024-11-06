media release: Gamma Ray is proud to announce that LA comedian and podcaster Sofiya Alexandra will be HEADLINING our comedy show on Wednesday, November 6! She’s written on Amazon’s Emmy-winning Danger & Eggs and performed on Comedy Central! Her 2020 standup album debut Father’s Day was #1 on iTunes. Sofiya was named one of The Fifty Funniest Women on Twitter by Playboy and one of 18 Funny Women You Should Follow by Huffington Post. And now, you can see her LIVE at Madison! Tickets on sale now.