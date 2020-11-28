ONLINE: Soft Kill

media release: To celebrate the release of 'Dead Kids, R.I.P. City', Soft Kill will come to you live-streamed from their hometown of Portland, Oregon on Saturday, November 28, at 3pm PT/6pm ET/11pm BST. Tickets range from $10 (general admission), $25 (ticket plus download of show audio) or $35 (ticket plus screen printed show poster) and the performance will be available to re-watch through Sunday, December 6.

Soft Kill had been growing with pretty much every record, but a deep maturation, achieving a level of emotional intensity that even for a band known for exactly that, was nothing short of awe-inspiring and inarguably a high water mark. The question then, was how do they possibly follow that up? Well, here we are, two years later, and Tobias Grave, Conrad Vollmer, Owen Glendower, Daniel Deleon and Nicole Colbath have put any such concerns commandingly to rest with their new album, 'Dead Kids, R.I.P. City', out November 20 on Cercle Social Records/Cobraside

Desperate, redemptive, its contrast of light and shadow favoring the latter, Dead Kids, R.I.P. City is like no other album in the genre, featuring the brave and abandoned, the tender and the afflicted, all teetering in memory on the edge of the city. For all the sadness and pain of addiction haunting it, however, the record, by its very existence, proves that hope doesn’t necessarily win but that, even if at great cost, it can. It’s what makes the album so powerful beyond just the scope of its dark luminous sound and indelible melodies, and is one of the many reasons you’ll carry it with you.

"The latest LP from Soft Kill not only attests to something of a once-thriving post-punk underground in the city, but also paints a picture of a desolate city inviting of the pained lyrics and icy instrumentation characteristic of the genre. The gloomy sheen of Dead Kids R.I.P City doesn’t just feel like it’s tapping a popular moment in ’80s rock as a temporary costume to wear, but rather precedes vocalist Tobias Graves’ honest conversations about addiction, trauma, and death beneath its heavy, echoing guitars and backing synths." Flood Magazine