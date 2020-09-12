ONLINE: Soggy Prairie, Erin Shannon

***Watch Live Stream on the Evansville Underground Music Facebook group page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/2442819112656816/

press release: Soggy Prairie:

Five instruments, four voices, and one fancy microphone.

We’ve been working on this bluegrass thing since 2002, and we think we’ve almost figured it out. We bring a high-energy attitude to new, traditional, and original Bluegrass tunes.

BAND MEMBERS:

Kodey Feiner ...... brings a powerful unique lead vocal sound and a strong right hand strum.

Jim Kvalheim ......proves to be a driving force on the mandolin, and has been sharing harmonies with Kodey for over fifteen years.

Newcomer Erin Barnard, ...... a classically trained violist, brings a strong fiddle sound, and fits in nicely on the top end of the harmonies.

Kristin Kvalheim ....... provides the ever important three-finger Bluegrass banjo sound.

The bass player,Tom Kazmerzak ..... an original band member, brings more energy than you’ve ever seen on an upright,

Awards:

2015 Best of Madison - Best Local Band - Folk/Bluegrass - Silver

2018 Best of Madison - Best Local Band - Folk/Bluegrass - Silver

and a deep bass voice to round out the band’s four-part harmony.

https://www.facebook.com/SoggyPrairie

Erin Shannon:

Please welcome local Evansville youth Erin Shannon as she performs her first show. Erin is an 8th grader at Evansville. She enjoys performing, being with friends and swimming. She misses doing these things lately but, she is really looking forward to this porch concert and opening for Soggy Prairie.