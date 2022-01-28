ONLINE: Soggy Prairie

× Expand Soggy Prairie.

media release: The Something To Do Music Series, Live@StillGood's: A winter online music series

Bored during this endless pandemic & yearning for something new and fresh, a trio of local music acts are hosting an online music series filmed inside a used clothing store.

They are doing this series to get you through some cold months, all streaming for free from Stillgood’s clothing store on Madison’s fashionable and funky near East side.

Friday, January 28 Soggy Prairie

Friday, February 25 Strings To Roam

Saturday, March 26 Ad Hoc String Band

8pm

Stillgood’s is located at 1521 Williamson St., Madison WI 53703. However, the only audience will be online, streaming on Facebook and YouTube. Links to come.