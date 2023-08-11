media release: Join us for the SOGO Film Festival 2023, a captivating celebration of independent filmmaking in Stoughton, Wisconsin. Immerse yourself in the power of storytelling as we showcase an exceptional lineup of local filmmakers and film groups. From thought-provoking narratives to groundbreaking documentaries, experience the diverse voices and visions that define Stoughton's vibrant film community. Don't miss this opportunity to connect with fellow cinephiles, engage in stimulating conversations, and support the growth of independent filmmaking in our city.

August 11 - August 13, 2023, 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM each night

Friday, August 11: Mershons Cidery, 124 W Main St, Stoughton, WI 53589

124 W Main St, Stoughton, WI 53589 Saturday, August 12: Stoughton Village Players Theater, 255 E Main St, Stoughton, WI 53589

255 E Main St, Stoughton, WI 53589 Sunday, August 13: Wendigo, 121 E Main St, Stoughton, WI 53589

Price: Admission is free, but we kindly suggest a donation of $20 to support the local film community.