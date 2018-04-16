RSVP for Soil for the Home Gardener

press release: Successful gardening is dependent, to a great extent, on the quality and condition of the soil. Understanding some of the basic properties, physical structure, and soil living organisms is important. This, in turn, will assist your decisions on how to improve the soil, along with understanding fertilization, watering, and more. Join Paul Drobot, owner of Perennial Landscapes in Muskego, and learn about the intricate connections, organisms, and cycles that create healthy soil.

Monday, April 23, 6:30-8 pm

Registration Deadline: April 16

Cost: $15/$12 member | Course Number: 10-39