RSVP for Soil Health & Fertility

press release: The ultimate goal is a healthy, fertile, biologically active soil with improved structure and enhanced nutrient availability. We will examine the structure and composition of soil, along with techniques for maintaining soil health and fertility. Instruction and materials on soil testing, sampling, and interpreting the results will also be shared. Instructor: Thomas Parslow (Madison Area Food Pantry Gardens)

Time: 6:30-8 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, March 27

Registration Deadline: Wednesday, March 20

Price: $15/$12 for Olbrich member