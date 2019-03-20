RSVP for Soil Health & Fertility
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: The ultimate goal is a healthy, fertile, biologically active soil with improved structure and enhanced nutrient availability. We will examine the structure and composition of soil, along with techniques for maintaining soil health and fertility. Instruction and materials on soil testing, sampling, and interpreting the results will also be shared. Instructor: Thomas Parslow (Madison Area Food Pantry Gardens)
Time: 6:30-8 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, March 27
Registration Deadline: Wednesday, March 20
Price: $15/$12 for Olbrich member