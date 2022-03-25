media release: Madison Circus Space invites you to attend “Solar Powered Circus” on Friday, March 25, 7:00 pm and Saturday, March 26, 5:00 & 7:30 pm.

Madison Circus Space presents “Solar Powered Circus,” an all-ages show featuring sustainable energy-themed new circus acts by local talent. Disciplines will include German wheel, hooping, aerial dance, juggling, slackline, and more. Audiences will have three opportunities to see this performance. This family-friendly event is emceed by Josh Casey, a professional comedy juggler and Guinness World Record holder.

Special guests the Milwaukee Flyers, high-flying acrobats, will perform in Saturday shows. Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes will make a guest appearance during the Saturday 7:30 p.m. show.

Tickets range from $12 to $30 for this seated show and can be purchased online: https://madisoncircusspace. com/events/. This show is sponsored in part by Dane Arts.