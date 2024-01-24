Solar Workforce Training

media release: The MadiSUN Workforce Training Program aims to provide essential, entry-level training for anyone interested in joining the solar workforce. Participants will learn about the outlook for solar workers, how photovoltaic (PV) systems work, different PV system types, system components, and job site skills that will lead to a successful career. No prerequisites are required.

The courses will take place on January 24, February 7, and February 28 at the Latino Academy of Workforce Development. This is an eight-hour, one-day training offered through MadiSUN and MREA.