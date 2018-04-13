press release:

SOLARIS

USSR | 1972 | DCP | 167 min. | Russian with English subtitles

Director: Andrei Tarkovsky

Cast: Natalya Bondarchuk, Donatas Banionis, Yuri Yarvet

When strange reports come back to Earth from the crew of a distant space station, psychiatrist Kris Kelvin is sent out into the cosmos to investigate and finds he must confront his own troubled past. While it has been called the Soviet answer to 2001, comparisons to Vertigo and The Shining are equally appropriate. One of the greatest films of the 1970s, Solaris will be presented here in its uncut form in a newly restored 4K digital presentation.

Tarkovsky in 4K!

Ingmar Bergman called Andrei Tarkovsky “the greatest of them all” and marveled at the Russian director’s ability to move “with such naturalness in the room of dreams.” Join us as we present three of the master’s greatest films, each forays into Tarkovsky’s unique brand of fantasy and science-fiction, in newly remastered 4K DCPs. As difficult to completely understand as they are impossible to resist, this one-of-a-kind dreamscape artist made films as close to pure cinematic poetry as any ever made.

