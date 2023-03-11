media release: As a process for making the future, democracy (or its absence) imbues everyday life, even our games and play. Join artist collective Solarpunk Surf Club for a live playthrough of Solarpunk Futures—the award-winning, role-playing game where players collectively “remember” the stories of how their ancestors built a social ecological utopia. Snacks and a cash bar will be provided. Registration is not required.

Solarpunk Surf Club (est. 2020, United States) is an artist collective that creates and curates egalitarian platforms for surfing the waves of still-possible worlds. We elaborate on social ecological aesthetics AKA solarpunk in order to politicize, historicize, and demystify our collective utopian future.

Solarpunk Surf Club has presented projects internationally in galleries, museums, festivals, conferences, libraries, activist gatherings, and forest occupations. In 2022, our collective received the Future Art Award: ECOSYSTEM X from MOZAIK Philanthropy (Los Angeles) for our artist’s game, Solarpunk Futures.