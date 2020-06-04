ONLINE: Sold Down the River

Google Calendar - ONLINE: Sold Down the River - 2020-06-04 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ONLINE: Sold Down the River - 2020-06-04 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ONLINE: Sold Down the River - 2020-06-04 19:00:00 iCalendar - ONLINE: Sold Down the River - 2020-06-04 19:00:00

RSVP

press release: Thurs. June 4, 7:00 p.m. Free online screening of Sold Down the River - a short documentary film by Karen Erbach Lawlor that tells the story of Kewaunee County’s drinking water crisis and of the continued environmental exploitation of rural communities by industrial factory farms. After the film there will be a Q&A with John Peck, Family Farm Defenders; Lynn Utesch, Kewaunee Cares, and Andrea Gelatt and Adam Voskuil, Midwest Environmental Advocates. For Zoom event registration info, please visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_v8O02h8CQaWpdcuu4MoUvA

Info

Environment, Politics & Activism
Movies
RSVP
Google Calendar - ONLINE: Sold Down the River - 2020-06-04 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ONLINE: Sold Down the River - 2020-06-04 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ONLINE: Sold Down the River - 2020-06-04 19:00:00 iCalendar - ONLINE: Sold Down the River - 2020-06-04 19:00:00