ONLINE: Sold Down the River

press release: Thurs. June 4, 7:00 p.m. Free online screening of Sold Down the River - a short documentary film by Karen Erbach Lawlor that tells the story of Kewaunee County’s drinking water crisis and of the continued environmental exploitation of rural communities by industrial factory farms. After the film there will be a Q&A with John Peck, Family Farm Defenders; Lynn Utesch, Kewaunee Cares, and Andrea Gelatt and Adam Voskuil, Midwest Environmental Advocates. For Zoom event registration info, please visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/ webinar/register/WN_ v8O02h8CQaWpdcuu4MoUvA