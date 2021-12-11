Solid Freex, L.E.X., DJs Hanna, Tara

× Expand Bob Koch Solid Freex

press release: Eastside Winter Market presented by Communication and Garver Events will be held at Garver Feed Mill, December 11-12. The market will be a community focused weekend showcasing local artists, businesses, and performers. Come out for holiday shopping, see your favorite shops and makers, stay late for the tunes.

Winter Market Saturday & Sunday 12-7pm: art • food • home goods • clothing • vintage and more!

Also: Pop-up Print Shop: Photos taken & holiday cards printed on our risograph machines while you shop!

Sunday, 12-7pm. Register for your spot at: https://tinyurl.com/yu8fhpmu

AND: TONE MADISON fundraiser concert: Saturday, 8pm, Tickets $12, $10 for Tone Sustainers (https://communicationmadison.com/tickets/eastside-winter-market-presale-tickets). Lineup is as follows:

• Solid Freex

• L.E.X.

• DJ Hanna and DJ Tara

*Masks required for entry*