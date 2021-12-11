Solid Freex, L.E.X., DJs Hanna, Tara
Garver Feed Mill 3241 Garver Green, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Bob Koch
Solid Freex
press release: Eastside Winter Market presented by Communication and Garver Events will be held at Garver Feed Mill, December 11-12. The market will be a community focused weekend showcasing local artists, businesses, and performers. Come out for holiday shopping, see your favorite shops and makers, stay late for the tunes.
Winter Market Saturday & Sunday 12-7pm: art • food • home goods • clothing • vintage and more!
Also: Pop-up Print Shop: Photos taken & holiday cards printed on our risograph machines while you shop!
Sunday, 12-7pm. Register for your spot at: https://tinyurl.com/yu8fhpmu
AND: TONE MADISON fundraiser concert: Saturday, 8pm, Tickets $12, $10 for Tone Sustainers (https://communicationmadison.com/tickets/eastside-winter-market-presale-tickets). Lineup is as follows:
• Solid Freex
• L.E.X.
• DJ Hanna and DJ Tara
*Masks required for entry*
Info
Baum Revision