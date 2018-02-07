Solidarity and Cooperation for a Sustainable Economy: The Union Cooperative Model from Cincinnati to Madison

press release: Learn about the city of Madison Initiative (MCDC) to build worker-owned co-ops and how the union co-op model can bring just and sustainable jobs to our local economy.

The forum will feature information about union worker co-ops founded elsewhere in the United States, the resources MCDC has to offer to workers starting co-ops and the community organizations that support them, how co-op business development can address Madison’s racial and income disparities, as well as an update on MCDC’s first worker-owned union co-op, Common Good Bookkeeping. The event features Dennis Olson of UFCW International and the Cincinnati Union Co-op Initiative (CUCI)

When: Wednesday, February 7, 7:00pm Where: Madison Labor Temple, Room 109, 1602 S. Park St.

Who: Dennis Olson, UFCW Int'l

Kevin Gundlach, SCFL

Charity Schmidt, MCDC

& others from the Madison Initiative

Hosted by South Central Federation of Labor, United Food & Commercial Workers Local 1473, Madison Cooperative Development Coalition, MadWorC, and UW Center for Cooperatives

The Madison Cooperative Development Coalition (MCDC) is an initiative to form worker cooperatives that address income inequality and racial disparities by creating living-wage and union jobs. It is largely funded by the City of Madison, Wisconsin. We are a collaborative of community-based organizations, labor unions and cooperative developers. MCDC works to support the growth and creation of worker cooperatives, specifically addressing the factors affecting local communities of color, low wealth and traditionally excluded workforces. The goal is to create a sustainable system that will combat poverty, empower workers and increase equity in order to strengthen Madison’s long-term economic health.