media release: Madison - Palestine Solidarity Week: A week of cultural awareness, education and action hosted in partnership by Muslims in Madison, Kismet Bookstore, nINA Collective, Madison Public Library, Students for Justice in Palestine, Madison-Rafah Sister City Project, Palestine Partners, Arts for Change, Jewish Voices for Peace-Madison, Moms of Little Muslims.

Dec. 8: Solidarity Dinner for Palestine* (6:00pm at Badger Rock Community Center): You and your family are cordially invited to a community dinner on Friday, Dec 8th at 6pm at Badger Rock Community Center (501 E Badger Rd, Madison, WI 53713). Dinner will be catered by a local Palestinian catering service, and the program will include an opportunity to engage with community leaders and members over discussion, as well as a short talk by our guest speaker, Heba Mohammed, a proud Palestinian American organizing for Palestinian liberation with Milwaukee4Palestine.

Please join us in solidarity with our Palestinian community in Madison and around the world at this difficult time to learn, share, and support our community towards justice.

If you sign up for an event and can no longer make it, please email muslimfamilies608@gmail.com as soon as possible. These events will fill up fast!

More events:

Dec. 2: Fair Trade Holiday Festival: Buy beautiful jewelry, crafts and olive from Gaza, West Bank and Hebron. (8:00am-3:00pm at Monona Terrace); Children’s Story Time (ages 0-8)* : This event will take place at Kismet Bookstore (101 N Main St, Verona, WI 53593) from 11:00am—12:00pm

Dec. 3: Painting Workshop (ages 8-14)* : Join a local Palestinian artist from the organization "Art for Change" as she leads a paint session for children and youth ages 8 to 14 years old. This event will take place on Sunday, December 3 from 2:00-3:00pm at Madinah Academy of Madison (6501 Watts Road). There is a charge of $10 per participant to help cover costs and supplies, and can be paid on-site or through Venmo or Zelle at @maria89ahmad

Dec. 4: Lecture & Discussion*: Palestine Unveiled: Exploring History, Media Discourse, and Contemporary Realities (6:00pm at Central Library)

Dec. 6: Panel Discussion: Baladi: Voices of Displacement, and the Paradox of Palestinian-American Identity (6:00pm at Central Library)

Dec. 7: Vigil for Palestine: (4:30-6:00pm at Monroe St. and West Lawn); Movie Screening:Gaza Fights for Freedom (6:30pm UW South Madison Partnership)

Dec. 9: Panel Discussion: Palestinians in the Midwest: Stories of Exile, Resilience, and Perseverance (10:00 at Catholic Multicultural Center); Statewide Rally and March for Palestine: Organized by Wisconsin for Justice Coalition (1:00pm at WI State Capitol, corner of State St)

Dec. 10: Palestinian Cooking Workshop* (11:00am at Willy St Coop West)

For more info and to register for events: www.linktree.com/solidaritymadison

*Registration required for events with an asterisk