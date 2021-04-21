ONLINE: Solidarity is a Verb

press release: Join South Central Federation of Labor and A. Philip Randolph Institute (APRI) for a 2 hour conversation on identifying the different ways people feel judged and discriminated against and why it’s important for us as the Labor Movement to become active Allies in the struggle for racial and economic justice.

The 2 hour session will look at how people, including you as a participant, identify themselves and how they think others see them. It will give us an opportunity to explore our own thoughts and ideas of others we see as different. We will then look at how systems are in place that benefit those who have; and make it harder for those who struggle. We will explore better ways for each of us, and our unions, to be better Allies to those who have been, and continue to be, marginalized and discriminated against, by systems and those who develop and protect them.