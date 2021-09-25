Solidarity Saturdays

media release: Sat. Sept. 25th 11:00 am Brittingham Park Shelter (829 W. Washington) Solidarity Saturday – Redistribution of Wealth! It’s been a year since the murder of George Floyd. What are we doing to make change?

Join local organizations for a series of gatherings to build understanding of white supremacy and the journey to (and beyond) allyship. These family-friendly events are for potential allies, especially white people, and all are welcome. Each agenda will involve short informational presentations and community discussion. Child-friendly activities are provided near the adult discussion site. Sessions are held events are held at different local parks at 11 am on the last Saturday of each month.

More info? wilpfmadison@gmail.com