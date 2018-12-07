Solo: A Star Wars Story

press release: USA | 135 min | PG-13 | Dir. Ron Howard

During an adventure into the criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his future co-pilot Chewbacca and encounters Lando Calrissian years before joining the Rebellion.

"Director Ron Howard's slick, funny prequel offers a respectable lead performance that captures Harrison Ford's smirky, roguish charisma and fills in several Star Wars gaps." - Sandie Angulo Chen (Common Sense Media)