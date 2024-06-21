Solstice Fire

× Expand Nicholas Sherman Fire performers. Fire performers.

media release: Coinciding with the summer solstice, this show will be a celebration of fire, flow, and summer! This is Madison Circus Space’s first full-length fire show and it will feature local performing artists in disciplines such as fire fans, LED props, fire lyra, and glow sling. Come join us outside for a magical night of art, expression and amazement.

How much: Tickets are sliding scale and range from $12 to $35 for this outdoor seated show and can be purchased online: https://madisoncircusspace. com/events/. All ages are welcome with parental supervision.

***This show is weather-dependent*** and will be held outside in the MCS parking lot shared with the Linden Cohousing community. Please reach out to sl@madisoncircusspace.com for specific accessibility needs related to seating or parking accommodations.

In the case of inclement weather (rain, high winds, or elevated wildfire risk), Friday show tickets will be automatically transferred to Saturday. If both shows are canceled for the safety of the performers and the audience, tickets will be processed as non-refundable donations to MCS.