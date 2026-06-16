media release:

About the Event

One of the most beloved films of all time, this sizzling masterpiece by Billy Wilder set a new standard for Hollywood comedy. After witnessing a mob hit, Chicago musicians Joe and Jerry (Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon, in landmark performances) skip town by donning drag and joining an all-female band en route to Miami. The charm of the group’s singer, Sugar Kane (Marilyn Monroe, at the height of her bombshell powers), leads them ever further into extravagant lies, as Joe assumes the persona of a millionaire to woo her and Jerry’s female alter ego winds up engaged to a tycoon. With a whip-smart script by Wilder and I. A. L. Diamond, and sparking chemistry among its finely tuned cast, Some Like It Hot is as deliriously funny and fresh today as it was when it first knocked audiences out several decades ago.

Screened at Taliesin in 1958 and 1964

Director: Billy Wilder

Production Year: 1959

Rating: TV-PG

Runtime: 120 minutes

Doors open at 6:00 PM. The film will start promptly at 7:00 PM.

This film is presented in partnership with the River Valley Film Club.

Accessibility Information

Taliesin Hillside Theater has limited ADA seating availability. If you have any specific needs, please contact us in advance at programs@taliesinpreservation.org. Taliesin events take place on the historic estate and include walking outside on uneven terrain and gravel walkways and often include stairs with no handrails.

New in 2026, Hillside Theater is equipped with an Auracast BluetoothLE assistive listening system.

If you or someone in your party would like information about accessibility, mobility access, or assistive listening features at Hillside Theater, please review our accessibility document.