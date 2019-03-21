Fledgling Two Crows Theatre is ending its inaugural season with a three-hander by Frank McGuinness. Someone Who’ll Watch Over Me explores the desperation, dark humor and survival strategies of three hostages held in a dank prison in Lebanon in the 1980s. Directed by Jim DeVita, the show features American Players Theater regulars Marcus Truschinski, Josh Krause and Robert R. Doyle. The bar at The Jefferson is open two hours before the show, so come early for a craft cocktail, then find your seat (it’s general admission) in the flexible black-box theater in the back. ALSO: Friday (7:30 pm), Saturday (1 & 6 pm) and Sunday (6 pm), March 22-24.

press release: Ticketing for this production is General Seating. Seating will be first come - first served. Please arrive at the theater at least 20 minutes before showtime to enjoy a drink at the bar and find seats. The Lounge will open 2 hours prior to show time. The House will open 30 minutes prior to show time. $20.