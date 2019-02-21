press release: Chances are, you’ve had one – more than one. They can be inspiring, terrifying, tedious, nauseating, and profound. Jobs. Jobs put food on our tables, roofs over our heads, and (sometimes) anxiety in our hearts.

The 'Someone's Gotta Do It' monologues introduce you to characters telling their work stories: the exhilarating, the necessary, and the outlandishly absurd. Written exclusively for and performed as part of Forward Theater Company's 'Someone's Gotta Do It' Monologue Festival in Madison, Wisconsin.