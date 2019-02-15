Something Like Happiness

Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717

press release: Starring Tatiana Vilhelmova, Pavel Liska & Anna Geislerova. [NA, 1hr 42min, Drama, 2005] Czech with English subtitles. In a industrial city in the Czech Republic, Monika 'Moni', Tonik and Dasha are old friends that live in a working class building. Fun, Free & Entertaining. There is always something to do on Friday Night!

Info
Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717 View Map
Movies
608-824-1780
