press release: Welcome to the Renaissance and the outrageous, crowd-pleasing musical farce, Something Rotten. Created by Grammy Award-winning songwriter Wayne Kirkpatrick, and successful screenwriters Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, Something Rotten was lauded by audience members and critics alike, receiving several Best Musical nominations and hailed by Time Out New York as "the funniest musical comedy in at least 400 years".

Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as "The Bard." When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self, and all that jazz.

Featuring a cast of teens in 9th-12th grade, performances will be held in the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center, 234 Wildcat Way, Verona:

Thursday, April 7th, 7:00pm

Friday, April 8th, 7:00pm

Saturday, April 9th, 1:30pm and 7:00pm

This production may not be appropriate for younger children, due to language and innuendo. While we will not age-restrict attendance, we encourage you to review the show synopsis, which can be found through any internet search. Additional questions may be emailed to the show’s director, Emma Vogel, at emma@vact.org.

In order to comply with VASD policies, Dane County requirements, and/or VACT COVID safety precautions:

All attendees over the age of 2 are required to be fully masked upon entering the building, in the theater, and throughout the performance.

All attendees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend this performance and must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination (either a physical CDC vaccination card or a photo, such as on your phone, or documentation of vaccination from a healthcare provider electronic health record or state Immunization Information System record).

Those attendees who are not vaccinated may show a negative COVID-19 test result (from within 72 hours prior to entry) to attend a production or event.

Questions about these requirements can be directed to Sara Ward-Cassady at sara@vact.org.