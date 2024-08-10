media release: Please note: this is an off-site performance at Memorial Union Terrace!

Embark on a rhythmic voyage with Son del Atlantico, an Afro-Colombian band renowned for their dynamic fusion of traditional Colombian rhythms—including cumbia, chandé, cumbion, vallenato and porro—with elements of funk, rock and reggae. With infectious beats and vibrant melodies, this performance celebrates cultural diversity and musical innovation, captivating audiences with every electrifying note.

Kids in the Rotunda Summer Sessions Series runs May 4 - August 10!

Get ready to embark on a summer adventure as Overture Center's beloved Kids in the Rotunda program hits the road, bringing joy and excitement to Madison and surrounding communities. Packed with family-friendly entertainment and boundless opportunities for laughter and learning, this series promises six unforgettable events that are free and open to all. Gather your little ones, mark your calendars and prepare to be swept away by a whirlwind of music, laughter and memories!