Son del Atlantico

to

Buy Tickets

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: Canopy Sessions: Start your weekend with a live concert performed in one of Madison’s most unique venues: the Bolz Conservatory! Explore the tropics, enjoy the warmth, and be entertained by some of the area’s most talented musicians.

Saxophonist and composer Edi Rey brings the Afro-Caribbean music of Colombia to Madison with Son del Atlantico. They play Cumbia, Change, Cumbion, Vallenato, and Porro fused with funk, rock and reggae.

$10 – Adult; $6 – Child (ages 6-12); FREE – Child (ages 5 & under)

Info

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Music
608-246-4550
Buy Tickets
to
Google Calendar - Son del Atlantico - 2024-03-01 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Son del Atlantico - 2024-03-01 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Son del Atlantico - 2024-03-01 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Son del Atlantico - 2024-03-01 18:00:00 ical