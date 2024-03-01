media release: Canopy Sessions: Start your weekend with a live concert performed in one of Madison’s most unique venues: the Bolz Conservatory! Explore the tropics, enjoy the warmth, and be entertained by some of the area’s most talented musicians.

Saxophonist and composer Edi Rey brings the Afro-Caribbean music of Colombia to Madison with Son del Atlantico. They play Cumbia, Change, Cumbion, Vallenato, and Porro fused with funk, rock and reggae.

$10 – Adult; $6 – Child (ages 6-12); FREE – Child (ages 5 & under)