Son del Atlantico, Eric De Los Santos

media release: Every first Friday this summer, enjoy free concerts at MCM featuring an eclectic mix of Madison bands. Adults get to dance and chat, kids climb and play, and caregivers enjoy low-stress social time in an outdoor play space like no other!

Tonight’s featured performer is Son del Atlantico, an Afro-Colombian Fusion band that plays the genres of traditional Colombian music fused with reggae, funk, rock, and soca. Our Drop in the Bucket performer is a returning community favorite, Eric de los Santos! Catch his dreamy marimba melodies during intermission.

Live from the Wonderground admission is free! You may choose to provide a donation at the door, but no entry fee is required. Proceeds benefit the work of Madison Children’s Museum and allow us to bring accessible programming to our community. All tickets are at the door, no advance registration.