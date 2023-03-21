media release: Garver Events presents Africa’s first female griot kora virtuoso and singer, Sona Jobarteh, in partnership with Sessions at McPike Park. She creates a fine blend of traditional music, blues and Afropop.

Coming from a revered dynasty of West African griots, Sona plays the kora, an African harp; taught primarily by her father Sanjally Jobarteh since 4. Additionally she studied composition at London's Royal College of Music bringing a uniqueness that has attracted 19 million YouTube views of "The Gambia."

General Admission $25

Doors at 6:30 PM

Two sets starting at 7:30 PM