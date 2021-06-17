ONLINE: Sonata à Quattro

media release: Sonata à Quattro will be one of the featured ensembles at the 2021 BEMF Fringe Concerts! The Boston Early Music Festival is recognized as a national and international leader in the field of early music, and SAQ is thrilled to make its first appearance at this event.

The 50-minute concert, titled Musical Meditation & Merriment, features violinists Christine Hauptly Annin and Leanne League, violist Marika Fischer Hoyt, and cellist Charlie Rasmussen. This period-instrument quartet will perform works by Telemann, Hoffmeister, Cirri, and Haydn.

From the austere fugal opening of the Telemann, to the jaunty Finale of Haydn’s Lark quartet, this program offers a reflection on the unimaginable year we’ve just experienced, as well as the stirrings of hope, as we awake to a spring and summer of new beginnings. The slow movements, with their gorgeous string sonorities, range from still, inner contemplation to poignant pleas, while the fast movements outdo one another in wit, verve, and sheer joie de vivre.

The online premiere of the SAQ concert video will be on Thursday, June 17 at 7pm ET/6pm CT, and the musicians will be available to chat during and after the recorded performance - please join us at this link: https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=tSfzu6Q6DcU